A lot of work has been completed this year to help save Britt’s majestic, neo-classical, 1916 bank building.
The north wall of the building required tuckpointing, beam pockets were filled. The beam pockets were created by the floor supports for the old department store that previously abutted the north side of the bank.
The foundation was coated and the complete north wall was waterproofed. The foundation coating and waterproofing was required to better seal the wall because it is an interior wall that was shared by both the bank and the department store.
The cost for this work was $2,400.
The next critical project the Britt Group is undertaking is to replace the bank windows. Three large windows have been removed on the second-floor, south side of the building. Their wood frames were removed, their sills were reset and tuck pointing around the windows was completed.
You have free articles remaining.
The cost for this work was $3,445.
One window will be installed soon and the other two will be boarded up until more funding can be secured. Each window costs $4,500 not including the cost of the preparation work outlined above.
For the second time, since 2017, a very generous, anonymous donor has pledged $5,000 in the form of a match donation. This means contribution, large or small, will be matched dollar for dollar.
Take full advantage of this match challenge, double your donation and help support the very critical need of replacing the bank windows.
Match donations can be sent to: The BRITT Group, P.O. Box 93, Britt, IA 50423, or can be given to Jim Nelson, Laurie Eden, Carolyn DeKruif, Gary Gelner, Jeff Kudej, Connecticut Shorty, Garry Kerns, Skip Miller, or Allen Eden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.