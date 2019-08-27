{{featured_button_text}}
Fill the Boot campaign

Members of the Britt Fire Department are showing their continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated fire fighters from Britt will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on September 1 on Main Street in Bitt.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In 2018, members raised $888. This year they are hoping to surpass their 2018 total.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments