Members of the Britt Fire Department are showing their continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated fire fighters from Britt will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on September 1 on Main Street in Bitt.
In 2018, members raised $888. This year they are hoping to surpass their 2018 total.
