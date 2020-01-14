Britt Fire Department gets new truck, equipment

Britt Fire Chief Jon Swenson announced the purchase of new equipment at a department update with Britt City Council on Jan. 7.

Among the purchases were a Ford F550 pickup, radios, truck equipment and air packs.

“The air packs help the first responder going to any accident or fire, because in cases of someone being trapped, they can put on that aspirator and are able to do their job more safely,” said Swenson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Around $64,000 was spent in total, using money the department received through fundraising efforts and grants awarded to Britt Fire Association.

Grants were received from Ley Foundation, Hancock County Foundation, DNR, Maxyield, Landus, Farm Credit and Pharmacists Mutual.

Swenson also said a fire engine pump is on order and expected to be delivered in August at an approved cost of $431,000.

Britt Fire Department has a crew of 26 volunteers and a chaplain.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.