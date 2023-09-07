At least it was a dry heat.

A steady breeze made the near 100-degree temperatures more bearable at the Britt Draft Horse Show over Labor Day weekend.

Youth and amateur show participants escaped the most extreme heat Friday, the opening night of Britt’s 42nd annual tradition.

“It’s warm,” said announcer Rich Greenlee of Waverly, for 18 of the most battle-tested hitches in North America. “Thank goodness for the breeze.”

It is the third consecutive year Greenlee served as public address announcer at the behest of the Britt Draft Horse Association. Greenlee announced chuck wagon races for years prior to offering spectators in Britt his behind-the-scenes perspective on hard-working people and horses he loves.

Hersch Belgians co-owner Sara Herschberger of Milan, Missouri, said important keys to keeping the horses fresh in the heat is “lots of water” and maintaining good airflow in the barns.

“They can wear out faster,” said Herschberger before the weekend’s hottest grandstand show Sunday. “We can put some ice in their water. We don’t usually do that, but we will today.”

A highlight of Sunday afternoon is the competition of all 18 six-horse hitches in the arena at one time in the Classic Series Six-Horse hitch class, a qualifying class for the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series. Young Living Percherons of Mona, Utah, was this year’s supreme champion in the six-horse hitch. Blue Ribbon Days, consisting of farms in Iowa, Missouri, and Germany, was the 2023 six-horse hitch reserve champion.

Herschberger said horses and crew recently endured 100-plus-degree weather for 10 straight days.

"Sure, it’s hot, but this is not that bad,” Herschberger said. “The shows usually go on whatever the weather. Rain can be the most difficult, because it can affect the driving more than the horses. But even now, with sweat on their hands, it can be a factor.”

Herschberger said a more singular focus on the hitches in Britt, unlike some other events, is a benefit. Hundreds of spectators disregarded the hot weather to attend the shows each day.

“Everything is really focused on the horses,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing that all these people came here to see us.”

The heat also didn’t seem to bother young brothers, Jensen Sailer, 6, and Reagan Sailer, 11, of Hampton. They were clad in wide-brimmed hats and seated atop Grandpa Ron Sailer’s pickup truck bed. Both said it was their first time at the iconic Britt event. They were eager to see all the action from their birds-eye view just outside the horse arena fence line.

The 2023 Little Miss Britt, Lillian Donaghy, and Little Mister Britt, Striker Goepel, handed out ribbons to hitches placing at the show Sunday. Judging the nationally sanctioned event was was Steve Mrozinski of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, who recalls raising draft horses for pulling, parades, and 4-H in his youth. He, his wife, Betsy, and their three children have bred, raised, and shown Belgian draft horses across the Midwest and Canada. The current Indiana Belgian Draft Horse Association president judges draft horse shows across the country.