Britt Draft Horse Show features Percherons, Belgians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Britt Draft Horse Show was held over Labor Day weekend, with the groomer and showmanship, halter and performance classes on Saturday.

To finish off the day, all 18 participating hitches from around the country came out for the six-horse hitch class, showing off their beautiful horses and lovely carts.

The ribbons were presented by Hancock County Fair Queen Lilliana Hill and Princess Aubrey Upmeyer.

Roy Miller from Hubbard, Iowa, judged the horses and teams.

Young Living Percherons from Mona, Utah, took the first place ribbon in the six-horse hitch class Saturday, followed by Brockwood Belgians from Dayton, Pennsylvania, and Blue Ribbon Days from Farmington, Missouri; Bradgate, Iowa; and Lobau, Germany.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0