Britt City Council OK increasing size of new water tower

Britt's water tower is growing.

In an unanimous vote at its meeting on Oct. 6, the council approved changing the size of the new water tower the city will build from 100,000 gallons to 150,000.

The city's water tower, wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant are all at least 80 years old and in need of renovating.

Mayor Ryan Arndorfer had said that while the wastewater treatment facility had been upgraded multiple multiple times – the last in 1995 – the last upgrade to the water treatment facility was in 1978.

In February, the council decided to undertake a $7.5 million replacement of the water tower and water treatment facility, that will ultimately take about three years. Construction permits are slated to be issued in May 2021.

But as the city began to work on its older water mains a discovery was made: new, larger water mains necessary for future growth in the community would demand a bigger water tower than the planned 100,000 gallons.

However, the state Department of Natural Resources has only approved funding for the $500,000-$600,000 cost of the smaller tower.