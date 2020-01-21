Britt Chamber of Commerce to hold annual meeting

Britt Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting Feb. 8 at Hillside Golf and Dining in Wesley.
Social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Board members will go over the budget, review 2019 and projections for 2020. In addition, a new board will be named.
There will also be a drawing for a free full membership and a free half membership.
Along with its well-known Business After Hours networking receptions, Chamber of Commerce hosts numerous other events throughout the year:
• Cabin Fever in March
• Omelet Breakfast in April
• Race Day on Main in April
You have free articles remaining.
• Parking Lot Party in July
• Outdoor movie in August
• Harvest Hoedown in October
• Chillin' with the Chamber and Ron Eisenman BBQ Cook Off in September
• Treats on the Streets in October
• Frozen Frolic in December
There are over 100 Chamber members, with about 60 to 70 expected to be in attendance. Members include about 35 businesses, 10 to 12 nonprofit organizations, and 10 to 12 individuals, according to board member Nate Lemmon.
Non-members who are interested in joining the Chamber are welcome to attend the meeting as well.
“We are looking for a couple of people interested in filling a couple board positions,” said Lemmon. “Ask not what the Chamber can do for you, but what you can do for your Chamber.”
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.