Britt Chamber of Commerce to hold annual meeting

Britt Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting Feb. 8 at Hillside Golf and Dining in Wesley.

Social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Board members will go over the budget, review 2019 and projections for 2020. In addition, a new board will be named.

There will also be a drawing for a free full membership and a free half membership.

Along with its well-known Business After Hours networking receptions, Chamber of Commerce hosts numerous other events throughout the year:

• Cabin Fever in March

• Omelet Breakfast in April

• Race Day on Main in April

• Parking Lot Party in July

• Outdoor movie in August

• Harvest Hoedown in October

• Chillin' with the Chamber and Ron Eisenman BBQ Cook Off in September

• Treats on the Streets in October

• Frozen Frolic in December