BRITT | Nine-year-old Wyatt Eekhoff of Britt is proof that you're never too young to make a difference.
Wyatt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes four years ago.
Since then he and his family have been raising money for JDRF, the leading global organization funding Type 1 diabetes research, "so we can find a cure," he said.
So far his team, Wyatt's Warriors, has raised more than $22,150.
Wyatt can recite the amount raised each year off the top of his head: $1,300 the first year, $3,065 the second year, $6,005 the third year, and $11,780 this year.
Wyatt, who will be in fourth grade at West Hancock Elementary in the fall, is the son of Ryan and Lori Eekhoff. He has two sisters, Alizabeth, 7, and Marissa, 16.
Lori said the family tries to come up with fundraising ideas where they can all participate, such as baking and selling Christmas cookies.
Wyatt said his favorite thing about fundraising for JDRF is "probably decorating the cookies."
The annual cookie sale "keeps growing and growing," Lori said.
Last year was the third year for this fundraising project. The first year Wyatt's Warriors took orders for 100 dozen cookies. The following year they sold 200 dozen and last year they sold 300 dozen.
"It's all from scratch," Lori said.
Wyatt's Warriors also participated in the annual JDRF One Walk in Des Moines. This year's walk was on May 12.
Each year the team has a new T-shirt for the walk. In addition to wearing the shirts for the event, they sell them to others.
This year's shirt, designed by Gifts So Sweet Print Shop in Britt, won the Knapp Properties T-shirt contest, which meant Wyatt's Warriors received an additional $4,000 for JDRF.
The team also partnered with the Hancock County District Fair for this year’s 5K Walk/Run at the fair on July 28.
Revenue from registration fees was split between the fair and JDRF.
Wyatt, who loves to run, participated in the race with some of his family members and three of his buddies.
Last summer when RAGBRAI came through Britt, Wyatt's Warriors had a booth.
Lori said this gave Wyatt the opportunity to meet cyclists from all over the country -- including some who also have Type 1 diabetes -- and are "challenging themselves and their bodies."
Because of his diabetes, Wyatt has to prick himself with a tiny needle several times a day so he test his blood sugar level.
He also has to give himself insulin after each meal. The amount depends on how many carbohydrates he consumed.
Lori said thanks to having to do all those calculations, Wyatt has become very good at math.
Wyatt said he loves swimming and "playing with my calf," which he showed at the county fair this year.
He also participates in basketball, baseball and track through the city of Britt's youth recreation program.
Lori said all the exercise helps Wyatt's blood sugar remain at a good level. He just has to take a snack with him if he's going on a long run just in case his blood sugar gets too low.
Wyatt's Warriors plan to keep on fundraising for JDRF.
"We are really, really thankful for all the support from our community," Lori said.
