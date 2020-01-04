Britt Area Food Bank benefits from donors

The Britt Area Food Bank, formerly located at the Britt Hospitality Room, has made it through the first holiday season at its new location at 195 Second St. S.W., inside Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene.

“We have been at this location since early September,” said Bill Friedow, who has managed the food bank for 12 years. “The building we were in was up for sale, and our future there was uncertain, so when we had an offer from the church, we accepted and made the move.”

Britt Area Food Bank serves around 60 area families per month, and according to Friedow, the community has been supportive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Going into the New Year, we are pretty well equipped with supplies. Donations have been very good this year - both monetary and food items," he said. "People have been generous, so were off to a good start for the year.”

He reminded people, however, that the need increases as the year goes on and that toiletries are needed alongside food.

Friedow says he finds it satisfying to be able to help people.

“I enjoy helping put food on tables of families in Hancock County. We have many people that tell us that they depend on us. I also have a group of volunteers that I find enjoyable working with.”