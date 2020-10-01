Blood drive to be held in Britt

LifeServe will host a community blood drive from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Brit Municipal building lobby, 170 Main Ave. S.
The blood drive is sponsored by Britt Betterment Club.
Donors can fill out your donor history questionnaire the day of your donation on your phone, tablet or computer. Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpass
To meet social distancing standards and safety protocols, donors must schedule an appointment to donate blood. Donors need to bring a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Walk-in donations are not accepted at this time.
