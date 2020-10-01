Blood drive to be held in Britt

Donors can fill out your donor history questionnaire the day of your donation on your phone, tablet or computer. Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpass

To meet social distancing standards and safety protocols, donors must schedule an appointment to donate blood. Donors need to bring a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Walk-in donations are not accepted at this time.