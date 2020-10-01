 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood drive to be held in Britt
0 comments

Blood drive to be held in Britt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LifeServe will host a community blood drive from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Brit Municipal building lobby, 170 Main Ave. S.

The blood drive is sponsored by Britt Betterment Club. 

Donors can fill out your donor history questionnaire the day of your donation on your phone, tablet or computer. Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpass

To meet social distancing standards and safety protocols, donors must schedule an appointment to donate blood. Donors need to bring a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license.  Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Walk-in donations are not accepted at this time.

LifeServe
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News