Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion to survive. To get blood to those patients in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, LifeServe Blood Center needs 200,000 generous folks to take their turn in the blood donor chair every year.
Blood donors need to be at least 16, weigh 120 pounds or more and be in general good health.
If you meet these criteria, please give blood at the following blood drive -
* Kanawha Blood Drive - 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, Kanawha Fire Station, 104 South Main Street.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
