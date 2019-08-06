On Thursday, July 25, Animals were on the loose at the Summit House in Britt.
Visiting the Summit House was the Animal Ambassador Program from the Blank Park Zoo of Des Moines.
An animal educator shared about several of the small that can be found at the zoo.
The program was for both the young and young at heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.