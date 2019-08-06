{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, July 25, Animals were on the loose at the Summit House in Britt.

Visiting the Summit House was the Animal Ambassador Program from the Blank Park Zoo of Des Moines.

An animal educator shared about several of the small that can be found at the zoo.

The program was for both the young and young at heart.

