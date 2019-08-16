West Hancock and Forest City schools students can look forward to clean and updated buildings when they begin school Aug. 23.
The West Hancock and Forest City community school districts have been preparing their school buildings for the 2019-2020 school year over the summer, from renovations and construction projects to cleaning the building classroom by classroom.
West Hancock
West Hancock High School has been undergoing some serious renovations during the summer, including new lockers, a more open entryway, a canopy, new flooring and a fresh paint job and a renovated front office area, along with a few new doors and windows.
Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said they haven’t done a big renovation like this in years, though other schools have done renovations in the area and West Hancock needs to keep up because of open enrollment.
“People get excited about being in a new place, a better place and a better environment,” Kronemann said. “We don’t want them moving somewhere else so they can be in a newer school or a better school as far as facilities go.”
Maintenance and transportation director Stacey Goepel said the projects were quoted at $545,000, but he expects the end cost to be $475,000.
The renovation and building cleaning is expected to be completely finished by the time the school year starts, though Goepel said they were cutting it close waiting for some materials to come in and doing a lot of work the week of the first day of school.
“I think the environment anybody works in or learns in is very important,” Kronemann said. “So having a fresh look to things and having kids and adults feel like they’re in a place that’s taken care of and clean, you know, updated is very important.”
Kronemann’s office was also moved from the elementary school to the far north side of the high school, where the superintendent’s office used to be years ago.
Forest City
Over the summer, the Forest City schools have been undergoing several construction projects, including a new playground for the elementary school, a new press box for the high school football field and remodeled family restrooms and indoor concessions in the high school.
Another change this year is the day care moving from the YMCA to the elementary school building.
The fifth grade has also been moved from the elementary school to the middle school; this way, elementary school principal Brad Jones only has to worry about preschool through fourth grade – six grades rather than seven – and middle school principal Zach Dillavou can worry about four grades, from fifth to eighth, according to superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
The schools have also had the HVAC unites on top of the gym changed out and the roof rotation done to protect the flat roofs as well as some repairs, new elementary school counter tops and doors and some tech pointing done.
All in all, the projects combined cost just under $1.1 million. The roof rotation is done every year and costs about $100,000 annually.
Lehmann said all but the tech pointing project will be completed if not by the time the school year starts, then in the first couple of weeks of the school year. The tech pointing project will carry over to next year if not completed soon.
“By our facilities being clean and by us staying on top of roof rotations and staying on top of remodeling projects and things like that, we create that atmosphere that people want to be a part of,” Lehmann said.
