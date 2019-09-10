BrickStreet Theatre has set auditions for “Elf the Musical,” based on the motion picture of the same name, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.
Auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 and from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oc. 1, at BrickStreet Theatre, 122 N. Clark St., Forest City.
All actors must prepare a 30- to 40-second vocal selection. An accompanist will be provided. A cappella (sung without music) songs are welcomed.
You have free articles remaining.
Performances with be at the Boman Fine Arts Center on December 13 - 15 and 20 - 22.
For more information, visit the website www.brickstreettheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.