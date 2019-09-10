{{featured_button_text}}
"Elf the Musical"

BrickStreet Theatre has set auditions for “Elf the Musical,” based on the motion picture of the same name, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

Auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 and from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oc. 1, at BrickStreet Theatre, 122 N. Clark St., Forest City.

All actors must prepare a 30- to 40-second vocal selection. An accompanist will be provided. A cappella (sung without music) songs are welcomed.

Performances with be at the Boman Fine Arts Center on December 13 - 15 and 20 - 22.

For more information, visit the website www.brickstreettheatre.org.

