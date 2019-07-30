"Traveling Country Roads with Friends and Family," the annual tractor ride, sponsored by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Heritage Park of North Iowa, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at ending at Heritage Park of North Iowa.
All you need is a tractor from the 1960s or older that is capable of a 50 to 70 mile drive, usually on asphalt roads, with participants being divided into two groups depending on the speed of your tractor.
The tractor ride starts at approximately 7 a.m. with coffee and rolls and a short talk on the route and safety. The groups travel together and enjoy breaks for coffee, rest stops, and a noon meal. The trip ends at approximately 3 p.m.
There is a very modest fee to cover expenses, contact the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092 for more information.
