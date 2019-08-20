{{featured_button_text}}

"Traveling Country Roads with Friends and Family," the annual tractor ride, sponsored by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Heritage Park of North Iowa, was held on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning and ending at Heritage Park of North Iowa.

Several tractor riders participated in the tractor ride. 

The tractors headed west out of Forest City along the blacktop to Christianson Farms Feedmill, turned south, skirting around Crystal Lake. There was a stop at Duncan for a morning break, Garner for lunch and Ventura for afternoon break, then back to Forest City.

