"Traveling Country Roads with Friends and Family," the annual tractor ride, sponsored by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Heritage Park of North Iowa, was held on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning and ending at Heritage Park of North Iowa.
Several tractor riders participated in the tractor ride.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The tractors headed west out of Forest City along the blacktop to Christianson Farms Feedmill, turned south, skirting around Crystal Lake. There was a stop at Duncan for a morning break, Garner for lunch and Ventura for afternoon break, then back to Forest City.
1-IMG_0256.jpg
2-IMG_0254.jpg
3-IMG_0253.jpg
4-IMG_0252.jpg
5-IMG_0255.jpg
6-IMG_0251.jpg
7-IMG_0250.jpg
8-IMG_0249.jpg
9-IMG_0248.jpg
10-IMG_0247.jpg
11-IMG_0246.jpg
12-IMG_0245.jpg
13-IMG_0244.jpg
14-IMG_0243.jpg
15-IMG_0242.jpg
16-IMG_0241.jpg
17-IMG_0240.jpg
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.