The organizers of an annual event in Britt featuring food and music hope to draw more community support this year.
The Grillin’ and Chillin’ event, which features the Ron Eisenman Cook Off and a performance from the Kraft Brothers, will take place beginning at noon, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at City Park.
The free event kicks off with the barbecue competition, which is in its sixth year as a competition and its fifth as a memorial event for Ron Eisenman, who died in a grain bin accident in 2014.
Travis Hagen, event organizer, said they’re expecting about 15 individuals, or teams, to participate in the invite-only competition. The entry fee is $25 per entry.
The participants will compete in two divisions. The first is the open division that requires the cooking of any dish featuring pork, and the second is for pork loin, which is donated by the Hancock County Pork Producers.
Hagen said the competitor who receives the highest combined score between the two divisions will win the event’s grand prize, a flat top grill.
Cooking for the competition begins at 10 a.m. Samples and judging begin at 4 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to chose the People's Choice Award winner.
The Kraft Brothers, sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce, will perform from 3-6 p.m.
“Everyone’s trying to raise money for something, but we just want something you can come to that’s 100 percent free, have a good time, visit people and enjoy the park,” Hagen said.
For more information or to register, call Travis 641-843-8302 or Josh at 515-494-6633.