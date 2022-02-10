After interim service, Ibarra takes reigns as Britt city administrator

It has been a whirlwind for Britt native and new Britt city administrator Elizabeth Ibarra since she graduated from West Hancock High School in 2015.

“I absolutely love living in Britt,” Ibarra said. “I grew up here and didn’t really move away.”

Not for long anyway. Right after high school, she trained and served in the National Guard for the better part of a year. She was a 92 Alpha automated logistical specialist, working primarily with vehicles and equipment.

“I had to be very organized and maintain good records,” she said.

Ibarra said those experiences help her in her role with the City of Britt because “we have to be very organized.”

She has already had about five months of experience with her new position, having served as acting city administrator/clerk since September 2021 until being named to the position permanently on Feb. 1, 2022. Prior to that, she served as deputy city clerk since June 4, 2020, shortly after graduating from Waldorf University with her business management degree in May 2020. Prior to that she also attended North Iowa Area Community College.

After first returning to Britt in November 2015, Ibarra also worked at the Britt Food Center as well as at a couple of “pig farms” while going to college. Having grown up within the Britt city limits and not being a farm girl, she said learning farm work was interesting and valuable for her personal development.

Ibarra has worked closely with city council members and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer during that time. She moved into her new role after former city administrator/clerk Debra Sawyer left city administration last year following an extended medical leave.

“I had already been doing payroll and accounts payable,” Ibarra said. “It definitely helped.”

Between all of that, she had a stint on maternity leave. She and her husband, Gerardo, have two sons, Federico, 2, and Leonardo, 2 months. The couple met in high school and has been married for six years. He is an assistant manager at New Horizons.

“I have a lot going on with the kids too,” Ibarra said. “I used to run a lot and participated in cross country and track in high school. I just don’t have as much time for it right now. I really like to spend time with my kids. I also enjoy reading.”

Her family also finds time to attend Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt when they are able.

Ibarra said it was Sawyer who appointed her to serve as the city representative on the Britt Chamber of Commerce, which is a position she really enjoys.

“I think we should be shopping in Britt, for the most part,” Ibarra said. “I want to be able to help make Britt grow. We all want Britt to grow and I hope that is something I can help (with).”

Of the Britt city council members, city staff, and Mayor Arndorfer, Ibarra says they have all been extremely helpful as she settles into her new role.

“They’re all very kind,” she said. “They answer me right away when I need something. They all communicate well and Ryan (Arndorfer) is a great boss. We all get along very well.”

Ibarra said the biggest challenge right now is budgeting, but Cindy Kendall of CKendell Consulting, LLC in Marshalltown is assisting with her training.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0