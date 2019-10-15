{{featured_button_text}}

Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections announced absentee ballots for the City/School Election to be held on Tuesday, Nov 5 are now available in the Hancock County Auditor's Office.

Any eligible voter in Hancock County may cast an absentee ballot at the Auditor’s office or may submit a written request for an absentee ballot. A request form is available at the Hancock County Auditor’s office or on Hancock County’s website www.hancockcountyia.org; click on Auditor under Departments; then click on Application for Absentee Ballot. The signed, completed request form can be mailed or brought to the Hancock County Auditor’s office, 855 State Street, PO Box 70, Garner, IA 50438.

Absentee ballots may also be voted in the Auditor's office, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor's Office, 641-923-3163, or by email, michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org.

