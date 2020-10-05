Absentee ballots now available in Hancock County

Absentee ballots for the General Election to be held on Nov. 3, 2020, are available now in the Hancock County Auditor's Office. Those who are voting absentee in-person at the Hancock County Auditor’s office are now required to show an ID when voting. Questions regarding Voter ID, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.

Any eligible voter may cast an absentee ballot at the Auditor’s office or may submit a written request for an absentee ballot. A request form is available at the Hancock County Auditor’s office or on Hancock County’s website www.hancockcountyia.org; click on Auditor under Departments; then click on Official Iowa Absentee Ballot Request Form. The signed, completed request form can be mailed or brought to the Hancock County Auditor’s office, 855 State Street, PO Box 70, Garner, IA 50438.

The Hancock County Auditor’s office is open Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 24, 2020 at 5 p.m. The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor's Office, 641-923-3163, or by email, michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org.

