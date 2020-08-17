New phones ordered for Hancock County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county offices for Hancock County will get new phones and a new phone system up and running by Sept. 30.

The courthouse, Public Health and Clerk of Court offices will be getting new phones to replace the ones they currently have, which Supervisor Jerry Tlach said are worn out.

“The phones in the Public Health building were old enough that they couldn’t find parts on Ebay anymore, and for the last couple of years they’ve been trying to scrape parts together, so we had to get something done there, and the phones here were getting to that point, too,” he said.

Public Health, Clerk of Courts and the courthouse county offices will each get their own phone networks, but it will all be in the same system, according to Brad Leckrone from Next Generation Technologies.

The supervisors have been working on getting the county on the new system for a couple months, now, looking at the different quotes and figuring out exactly what they want in a new system.

“I was afraid as long as we dragged this out they were going to say we need another extra month,” Tlach said.