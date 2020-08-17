New phones ordered for Hancock County

The county offices for Hancock County will get new phones and a new phone system up and running by Sept. 30.
The courthouse, Public Health and Clerk of Court offices will be getting new phones to replace the ones they currently have, which Supervisor Jerry Tlach said are worn out.
“The phones in the Public Health building were old enough that they couldn’t find parts on Ebay anymore, and for the last couple of years they’ve been trying to scrape parts together, so we had to get something done there, and the phones here were getting to that point, too,” he said.
Public Health, Clerk of Courts and the courthouse county offices will each get their own phone networks, but it will all be in the same system, according to Brad Leckrone from Next Generation Technologies.
The supervisors have been working on getting the county on the new system for a couple months, now, looking at the different quotes and figuring out exactly what they want in a new system.
“I was afraid as long as we dragged this out they were going to say we need another extra month,” Tlach said.
Once the new system is in place, it will be completely generated by the internet, Tlach said, which makes it easier for people at the county offices to get back to those who left them a message than they would with the old phones.
The new system will include new phones for everyone, including dispatch, new cabling and moving the phone system over a wifi network.
Additionally, the courthouse will have six emergency management phones that can easily be plugged in and used in case there is a federal disaster.
All in all, the new phone system from Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company will cost about $20,000 with a monthly recurring cost of $1,337.45 for the phone plans.
Tlach said they went with CL Tel because it’s a local business and better priced than the U.S. Cellular quote they were looking at earlier.
With the contract signed and all the new cabling in place, CL Tel will go into the courthouse, put in all the new phones and make sure they are all programmed as the county wants them.
To transfer the county number onto the new phone system, Leckrone said CL Tel will have both systems sit for a week, with the new one not receiving any calls and only making calls and testing paging, and then set up a port to move the number to the new system.
“Once that happens, it’s a done deal,” Leckrone said. “You’re on the new, and they’ll come in and turn off all the old ones.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
