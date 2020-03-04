New owners for the Britt Golf Course

The Britt City Council voted unanimously to purchase the Britt Golf Course for $160,000 during a town hall meeting Tuesday night in the Britt Fire Station, with applause from the people in attendance.
Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said the city will pay for the golf course in three years, paying $50,000 the first year, $50,000 the second year and the remaining balance the last year.
The city will pay for this through local options sales tax funds, so this purchase will not increase city taxes, Arndorfer said.
“We don’t clear the money in those accounts every year because part of that purpose is to have emergency funds for any repairs that may need to occur [only in those categories],” he said.
Going forward, the city will lease the golf course back to a new golf course board, which will have at least two council members along with at least three members of the original board, for a small amount of money, according to Arndorfer.
“With ownership of the property, obviously the city is responsible for repairs to a building and things like that,” Arndorfer said. “…The course will work on building that capital improvement done, just like Garner does, so they can use their money as well, but I will not sit here and say the city will never again spend money on the property at the course because with ownership comes expense.”
If, in five years, the golf course is not making money, the city council will look at the course’s situation again and weight their options on what to do with it, including turning it into farmland or selling it.
“I don’t think anyone [on the city council] wants to see it turned into a farmground,” Arndorfer said. “It’s the safety net of, if the city loses money, that’s the option. If the city is losing money and we take it over and we have the option to sell the course, I would say, and everyone else can speak for themselves, but obviously we would want to sell it to someone who would operate it as a course first.”
Arndorfer said he looked into having all the residents of Britt vote on whether the city should buy the golf course or not, but he said the Hancock County auditor, Michelle Eisenman told him this is not something that is allowed to go on a public ballot.
At the town hall meeting, most of the people in attendance were in favor of the golf course, citing the community’s need for the amenity.
Renee Diemer, owner of Diemer Realty, said when she’s selling homes in the community, the golf course is a great asset that brings people into the community.
Britt resident Dale Hartman said he and his family moved to Britt about 20 years ago, and the big pulls for them were the schools, businesses, the swimming pool and the golf course.
“In five years you want them to sell the course if it doesn’t turn into farm ground,” Hartman said. “Why haven’t we thrown the swimming pool in and gotten rid of that instead of getting new boards and paint and everything else? It’s losing money every year. So what if that loses some money? If it brings people to this town, we need to support it.”
The few people who were against the city purchasing the golf course who came to the town hall meeting, said they were against it because they thought it would raise their taxes, people weren’t really using the golf course, and the golf course was not able to maintain itself.
The golf course, owned and run by a non-profit group formed solely for the course in 1966, asked the city to buy it for the price of its current debt, about $160,000, due to financial circumstances and its inability to maintain itself and pay off the debt at the same time for much longer.
Since the question came up, the city council had been looking at the issue, attending meetings, gathering information and debating for the past six months, Arndorfer said.
The group had taken out a loan in 2005 to purchase several lawn mowers for maintenance of the golf course; that loan then progressed, snowballed, and went through refinancing multiple times. The original debt, though, has been paid off years ago.
The golf course, which averages about 100 members a year, according to golf course board president John Weiland, is also used by the West Hancock High School golf team for practice and meets.
