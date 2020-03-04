New owners for the Britt Golf Course

If, in five years, the golf course is not making money, the city council will look at the course’s situation again and weight their options on what to do with it, including turning it into farmland or selling it.

“I don’t think anyone [on the city council] wants to see it turned into a farmground,” Arndorfer said. “It’s the safety net of, if the city loses money, that’s the option. If the city is losing money and we take it over and we have the option to sell the course, I would say, and everyone else can speak for themselves, but obviously we would want to sell it to someone who would operate it as a course first.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Arndorfer said he looked into having all the residents of Britt vote on whether the city should buy the golf course or not, but he said the Hancock County auditor, Michelle Eisenman told him this is not something that is allowed to go on a public ballot.

At the town hall meeting, most of the people in attendance were in favor of the golf course, citing the community’s need for the amenity.

Renee Diemer, owner of Diemer Realty, said when she’s selling homes in the community, the golf course is a great asset that brings people into the community.