Mitchell supervisors consider $35,000 request from fair board

Mitchell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to continue moving ahead with a plan to refinance bonds the county took out in connection with the construction of the Valent Bio Science facility.

Jeffery Heil of Northland Public Finance, had approached the board on January 7 and informed them that with declining interest rates refinancing the bonds could possibly save over $400,000.

On Tuesday, he asked the board to allow him to continue the process by OK'ing the hire of a firm to rate the bonds. Heil said the cost to rate the bonds will be $16,000 to $17,000, which will later be reimbursed to the county if the financing goes as planned.

Rating the bonds is necessary to determine interest rates. The bonds are now rated as A-plus. If the future rating should score lower, it will increase interest rates for refinancing.

Mitchell County Fair representatives also appeared before the board asking for $35,000 toward the 2020 fair.

“Our biggest thing for 2020 is grandstand accessibility. Currently the grandstand isn’t handicap-accessible, and we are also modifying the restrooms in the grandstand area to make them handicap accessible,” said Fair Board Treasure Chad Halbach.