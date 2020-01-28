Mitchell County Regional Health Center seeks help with daycare center demo

Mitchell County Regional Health Center representatives went before the Osage City Council last week looking for help.
Shelly Russell, the hospital's administrator, and board member Betty McCarthy asked the Osage City Council for funding for half the cost of the removal of the old day care facility located on Pine Street.
MCRHC had originally purchased the land for $115,000 from the Osage Day Care believing the building would be removed, and the land would be bare.
“We are asking the county supervisors for one-half and the city for the other half of the cost of demolition and removal of the building,” said McCarthy, who told the council she would return in February with an exact estimate of what the project would cost.
They don't have specific plans for the site yet, Russell said, but could move a hospital-related service to that area.
The council said it would look into the matter as they wait on the final estimated cost.
Kathy Showalter with Landscape provided the council with a proposed amendment to Chapter 50 of Osage’s Code of Ordinances, which relates to the process for nuisance abatement.
After community meetings, surveys, planning and zoning endorsements, and a public hearing, Osage’s Comprehensive Plan was adopted in August 2018. The plan addressed blight, sought to preserve and enhance existing residential areas, and improve choice availability and affordability.
The proposed amendment would give the city more power to enforce Osage’s code.
To encourage homeowners to repair their home’s exteriors the city will adopt a housing rehabilitation loan program, where residents can apply for zero interest loans. To qualify for the $2,000 to $10,000 loans the home must be in a current urban renewal area, or be placed in an urban renewal area, and the owner must supply $2 of private funding for each loaned dollar. The loan repayments will be 10 percent of the original loan for each of the first four years, and the fifth year will be a balloon payment covering the remaining balance.
The city would provide $100,000 toward funding the loans, and when the money is gone the loan program will cease, until yearly payments begin to replenish the fund.
This was the first of three readings of the proposed amendment and Showalter said interested residents can pick up a copy of the proposal at Osage City Hall. She also stressed that interested parties should check out Housing Trust Fund from Homeward Inc., and Rural Electric Cooperatives for further assistance with home repairs.
Josh Byrnes, manager of the Osage Municipal Utilities, asked the council if it would be interested in partnering with OMU for a video project. The video will be viewed on ION Television stations across the nation focusing on OMU’s fiber-optics efforts in rural areas.
“It’s really about the benefits of fiber-optics,” said Byrnes. Councilman Ross Graft who attended the meeting via telephone added, “This sounds like a good promotional tool.”
The council opted to look further into the matter before taking action.
The council approved extending a multi-year lease with Verizon Wireless for a building and the placement of an antenna on a water tower. Safe Ride of Osage was also given a $1,500 grant for their service of providing rides for drivers who may be impaired on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and on designated holidays.
Chief of Police Brian Wright told the council that Jake Ouverson, who was raised in Clear Lake, and has previous experience in law enforcement, will be joining the Osage Police Department in early February.