Mitchell County Regional Health Center seeks help with daycare center demo

The proposed amendment would give the city more power to enforce Osage’s code.

To encourage homeowners to repair their home’s exteriors the city will adopt a housing rehabilitation loan program, where residents can apply for zero interest loans. To qualify for the $2,000 to $10,000 loans the home must be in a current urban renewal area, or be placed in an urban renewal area, and the owner must supply $2 of private funding for each loaned dollar. The loan repayments will be 10 percent of the original loan for each of the first four years, and the fifth year will be a balloon payment covering the remaining balance.

The city would provide $100,000 toward funding the loans, and when the money is gone the loan program will cease, until yearly payments begin to replenish the fund.

This was the first of three readings of the proposed amendment and Showalter said interested residents can pick up a copy of the proposal at Osage City Hall. She also stressed that interested parties should check out Housing Trust Fund from Homeward Inc., and Rural Electric Cooperatives for further assistance with home repairs.