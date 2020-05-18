Memorial Day honors: Six American Legion veterans who died this year

Though Memorial Day is a holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military, people also honor veterans who have recently died.
The Britt American Legion has had six veterans die in the past year since last year’s Memorial Day: Dr. John Richard Camp, Eppo Gremmer Jr., Leonard Paca, Larry VanDusseldorp, David Wilson and John Tegtmeyer.
Dr. John Richard Camp
Camp went into the Navy because they paid for his medical school, and when he graduated he owed them military service.
By the time he was called to serve, he already had a small family and was living in Thompson working as a doctor, so they moved to San Diego, where they waited until he came home, according to his daughter, Kathy Kopacek.
He served a total of eight years in the Navy as a lieutenant on a medical ship in Japan since 1944, during the Korean War.
“We made a shadow box for him and put his picture in it and all his medals, and you know, he just thought that was the best,” Kopacek said. “He really liked what the Navy did for him.”
Kopacek said he told a lot of stories about Japan, and one of his great triumphs was climbing Mount Fuji and bringing home his walking stick, all stamped, carved and branded by the teahouses along the way.
“He just always has something really good to say about the Navy, and he supported them whenever he could, you know, with contributions and very, very high on the Navy,” she said.
When he returned from Japan, they moved back to Britt, where he practiced for 30 years before moving to Idaho to be near his family.
He died at 94 on May 30, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.
Eppo Gremmer, Jr.
Gremmer served during World War II in France and Germany as a member of the 535th Anti-Aircraft Battalion in the Army, from October 1942 to December 1945.
He took part in the defense of Utah Beach during the Normandy invasion and was heavily involved in the Battle of the Bulge.
He also participated in the defense of the Ramagen Bridgehead on the Rhine River and the mopping up operation of the Ruhr Pocket.
Gremmer received five battle stars and an Arrowhead for the landing on Normandy Beach on D-Day, June 6.
After he was discharged, Gremmer stayed in touch with his unit, attending some reunions and returning to visit the battle zones with his wife and members of his unit in 1975.
He farmed until his retirement in 1986, during which he helped at the Agricultural Museum and the Armstrong House, and in 2009 he traveled to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight.
Gremmer died at 98 years old Aug. 13, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt.
Leonard Paca
Paca served in the Army as part of the military police during World War II in the South Pacific Theater.
“He did security,” his daughter Doris Dallman said. “Like when the different trucks and that would come through, he’d have to get the paperwork and look to make sure that it was what it was supposed to be.”
Paca was among the first troops to land in Japan when they dropped the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“He didn’t talk a lot about his military service,” Dallman said. “He saw some things that were really bad, so he didn’t talk about the military until probably the last two months of his life, and then talked to the nurses at the care center, and he never wanted us kids and Mom to know some of the horrific things that he saw.”
When the war ended, he remained in Japan, where he met Gen. Douglas McArthur and his wife, and after his honorable discharge he returned home and farmed with his father.
In 1988 he retired with his wife and moved to Garner, where he became a member of the Britt American Legion, and in 2010 he went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with his son Tom.
“He was very proud of being a veteran in his service,” Dallman said.
At 97 years old, Paca died on Sept. 18, 2019 at the Concord Care Center in Garner.
Larry VanDusseldorp
VanDusseldorp graduated from Britt High School in 1965 and shortly after joined the Army Reserves and served from 1966 to 1971 before he was discharged.
He was inducted in July 1966 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, did his basics at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and was stationed in Fort Gordon, Georgia.
He married Cindy Meyer in 1968, and they lived and raised their three children in Britt.
Since he was 18 years old, he worked at Marting Manufacturing, and after 37 years he retired in 2002. He also farmed with his dad and then his mom until the early 1980s and worked at Winnebago for a short time.
VanDusseldorp was always tinkering or fixing something or working on an old car, and during the summer he would tend his garden and take their 1959 Ford on classic car cruises with Cindy.
He died at 72 years old Dec. 12, 2019 in his home in Britt.
David Wilson
Wilson served in the Navy as boiler technician petty officer third class, a boiler attendant working in the boiler room on the USS Carter Hall during the Vietnam War, in which he did three tours.
He met his sweetheart, Linda, while he was in Vietnam, according to his cousin, Linda Rasmussen.
They never came back to Iowa and lived in California their whole married lives.
Wilson died on Jan. 5, 2020.
John Tegtmeyer
Tegtmeyer joined the Army Reserves shortly after graduating from Britt High School in 1957.
He married Shirley Trulson in 1965, and they lived and raised their three daughters in Britt.
He was an electrician by trade and after he retired he drove a school bus for West Hancock Community Schools.
He died at 79 years old March 7, 2020 after a long illness at Westview Care Center in Britt.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!