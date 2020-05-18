Memorial Day honors: Six American Legion veterans who died this year

Gremmer died at 98 years old Aug. 13, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt.

Leonard Paca

Paca served in the Army as part of the military police during World War II in the South Pacific Theater.

“He did security,” his daughter Doris Dallman said. “Like when the different trucks and that would come through, he’d have to get the paperwork and look to make sure that it was what it was supposed to be.”

Paca was among the first troops to land in Japan when they dropped the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“He didn’t talk a lot about his military service,” Dallman said. “He saw some things that were really bad, so he didn’t talk about the military until probably the last two months of his life, and then talked to the nurses at the care center, and he never wanted us kids and Mom to know some of the horrific things that he saw.”

When the war ended, he remained in Japan, where he met Gen. Douglas McArthur and his wife, and after his honorable discharge he returned home and farmed with his father.