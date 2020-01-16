Local students win KC free throw contest
0 comments

Local students win KC free throw contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nine area students qualified for the next level of the Knights of Columbus free throw contest Iowa.

The Britt Knights of Columbus Council #8610 annual KC Free Throw Contest was held on Jan. 5 at the West Hancock Elementary School gym. The winners received a certificate and a KC basketball. The winners qualified to attend the District Free Throw Contest on Feb. 9 at Newman High School in Mason City.

The winners were Braelyn Abele, Iselle Weiland, Aubrey Madson, Sienna Weiland, Brody Johnson, Cameron Fox, Nathan Bixel, Zephyr Jamtgaard and Sander Tompkins.

Free throw contest

The Knights of Columbus free throw contest winners were Braelyn Abele, Iselle Weiland, Aubrey Madson, Sienna Weiland, Brody Johnson, Cameron Fox, Nathan Bixel, Zephyr Jamtgaard and Sander Tompkins.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News