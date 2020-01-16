Local students win KC free throw contest

Nine area students qualified for the next level of the Knights of Columbus free throw contest Iowa.
The Britt Knights of Columbus Council #8610 annual KC Free Throw Contest was held on Jan. 5 at the West Hancock Elementary School gym. The winners received a certificate and a KC basketball. The winners qualified to attend the District Free Throw Contest on Feb. 9 at Newman High School in Mason City.
The winners were Braelyn Abele, Iselle Weiland, Aubrey Madson, Sienna Weiland, Brody Johnson, Cameron Fox, Nathan Bixel, Zephyr Jamtgaard and Sander Tompkins.