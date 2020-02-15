You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local students named to Drake University Dean's, President's lists
0 comments

Local students named to Drake University Dean's, President's lists

{{featured_button_text}}

Two local students have been named to the Dean's and President's Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans' List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.

The following students were honored:

Olivia Carew, Garner, Dean's List

 Zachary Pogge, Kanawha, President's List

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. 

Education weblogo

Education
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News