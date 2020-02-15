Local students named to Drake University Dean's, President's lists

Two local students have been named to the Dean's and President's Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans' List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake.
The following students were honored:
Olivia Carew, Garner, Dean's List
Zachary Pogge, Kanawha, President's List
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students.