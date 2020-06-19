Local students graduate from the University of Iowa
Local students graduate from the University of Iowa

More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduated this spring under extraordinary circumstances. Members of the Hawkeye community filmed short videos of encouragement, and each college produced a virtual livestream ceremony. 

The following North Iowa students graduated: 

Bailey Ayers, of Ventura, Bachelor of Arts - Political Science

Samuel Smith, of Britt,  Bachelor of Arts - Speech and Hearing Science

Nathan Weiland, of Britt, Bachelor of Science - Computer Science

