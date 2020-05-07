Local governments address reopening public buildings

While the courthouse has always been “pseudo-open,” it’s been operating on an appointment-only basis with limited access only to the clerk of courts, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Sis Greiman said.

Additionally, the county staff has been working in split shifts where two staff members work and two don’t, so if one member got sick, there’s a backup group to staff the department.

“Now everybody’s back, and we’re going to give them this week, starting [Tuesday, May 5] to get their plan in place on who’s doing what, on what is procedure,” Greiman said. “…get them to get their health plan in order and kind of so we can get a flow path through the courthouse and all of that stuff.”

The supervisors also had to change their emergency situation policy so the county employees can come back to work and aren’t restricted in traveling.

If there are any changes in the situation, the board of supervisors have Monday, May 11 to change their minds on reopening the courthouse.

“Slowly but surely,” Greiman said. “We’ll see how it goes. That’s what this week is all about.”

Winnebago County