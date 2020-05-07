Local governments address reopening public buildings

As Gov. Kim Reynolds is guiding Iowa through the process of reopening businesses and government buildings, local governments are deciding the same.
Hancock County has been holding steady at three positive COVID-19 cases for the past month, and Winnebago County has recently had a third positive case.
“At some point, the reality … is that this virus won’t go away in a few days, two months,” Winnebago and Hancock counties Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington said. “It’s not going anywhere.”
Reynolds allowed restaurants, malls, fitness centers and other businesses in the 77 selected counties, including Winnebago and Hancock counties, to reopen at 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines on May 1.
Dental offices, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas were allowed to reopen Friday, May 8.
With all the businesses starting the process of reopening, the local governments have also been discussing their own reopening strategies.
Hancock County
Hancock County plans to reopen the courthouse fully to the public on Tuesday, May 12, under Buffington’s recommendation, and the department heads have been figuring out health plans and procedures for how they will reopen.
While the courthouse has always been “pseudo-open,” it’s been operating on an appointment-only basis with limited access only to the clerk of courts, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Sis Greiman said.
Additionally, the county staff has been working in split shifts where two staff members work and two don’t, so if one member got sick, there’s a backup group to staff the department.
“Now everybody’s back, and we’re going to give them this week, starting [Tuesday, May 5] to get their plan in place on who’s doing what, on what is procedure,” Greiman said. “…get them to get their health plan in order and kind of so we can get a flow path through the courthouse and all of that stuff.”
The supervisors also had to change their emergency situation policy so the county employees can come back to work and aren’t restricted in traveling.
If there are any changes in the situation, the board of supervisors have Monday, May 11 to change their minds on reopening the courthouse.
“Slowly but surely,” Greiman said. “We’ll see how it goes. That’s what this week is all about.”
Winnebago County
Winnebago County plans to open the courthouse and all county buildings in two weeks, on May 18, by appointment only, except for voting.
Additionally, the board of supervisors lifted travel restrictions for county employees.
County treasurer Julie Sorenson said she’s encouraging everyone to continue to do all their tax and motor vehicle business and transactions online or by mail or to make an appointment to come into the office.
The supervisors left how the individual departments like Public Health and the treasurer’s office will reopen up to the department heads as they see fit as to staffing.
“We’ve just got to leave it up to the heads of the departments,” Supervisor Chairperson Bill Jensvold said. “They know who has the issues or what needs to happen in their departments.”
People who come into the courthouse to do business will have to continue to abide by the safeguards and practice good hygiene, even after the courthouse and other county buildings fully opens to the public again.
“That’s going to be the norm, I believe for months and months and months, if not years, until we learn more about this virus,” Buffington said.
Britt
In the last city council meeting, Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said he was not “looking to relax anything just yet” in regard to reopening city hall or public buildings.
“We’re proceeding with summer plans as normal with the hopes that we’ll be able to open the pool and have summer rec programs and that kind of stuff,” he said.
The parks and recreation board is working on prepping for the summer programs already, according to Arndorfer.
Forest City
The city hall and other public buildings will remain closed at least until the next city council meeting on May 18, when they’ll look at the policy and situation again.
“We are in the process of getting ready to reopen,” city administrator Barb Smith said.
To reopen, they’re getting a Plexiglas shield to put in front of the reception with a slot on the bottom to slide things through, Smith said.
The park and library boards will decide whether to open the Civic Auditorium and the public library; if they decide to open the two public buildings, they must make guidelines on how to keep everyone who uses it safe, such as social distancing and sanitizing practices.
Additionally, all utilities will remain connected until May 27, the current date set by the Iowa Utilities Board, at which time anyone who is behind on their utilities bills and would normally have them disconnected will have them disconnected.
“As of May 27, people need to have a payment plan in place or they will be disconnected on the 28th,” Smith said.
Utility shutoffs will be tied to the dates set by the IUB, though, so if the IUB pushes the moratorium end date back further, the shutoff date will also be pushed back.
