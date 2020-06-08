Liliana Hill awarded $1,000 LA-CO Circle of Champions 4-H Scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Liliana Hill, from Hancock County, was awarded the LA-CO Circle of Champions 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.

Hill started as a Clover Kid, was an After-School Kids Club Member, and finally in fourth grade became a 4-H’er. Throughout her 4-H career, Hill has exuded leadership. She has served on the Hancock County Youth Council for six years, participated in State 4-H Council for two terms, and attended National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hill also is the Iowa 4-H Foundation Youth Trustee. Hill will continue to make the best better in her future endeavors at Ellsworth Community College, where she will study Animal Science.

“I have immensely enjoyed my time, and I have loved being able to represent my county and the youth of Iowa 4-H," Hill said. "4-H is the most impactful and extraordinary organization that I have been thankful to have so many wonderful experiences, accomplishments, and contributions through.”