Liliana Hill awarded $1,000 LA-CO Circle of Champions 4-H Scholarship

Liliana Hill, from Hancock County, was awarded the LA-CO Circle of Champions 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Hill started as a Clover Kid, was an After-School Kids Club Member, and finally in fourth grade became a 4-H’er. Throughout her 4-H career, Hill has exuded leadership. She has served on the Hancock County Youth Council for six years, participated in State 4-H Council for two terms, and attended National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hill also is the Iowa 4-H Foundation Youth Trustee. Hill will continue to make the best better in her future endeavors at Ellsworth Community College, where she will study Animal Science.
“I have immensely enjoyed my time, and I have loved being able to represent my county and the youth of Iowa 4-H," Hill said. "4-H is the most impactful and extraordinary organization that I have been thankful to have so many wonderful experiences, accomplishments, and contributions through.”
LA-CO Industries Inc., in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, provides this scholarship to any college undergraduate or graduate school student attending any Iowa community college or four-year college or university. They must be majoring in agriculture or related agricultural science major and preference is given to current college students.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!