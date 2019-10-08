{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stick, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger w/WG Bun, Chili & Cheese Topping (5-12), Garden Peas, Jello, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 10 - Breakfast - Glazed Donut, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Meatball Sub, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Apple Crisp, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 11 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Burrito, Refried Beans, Carrot & Celery Sticks, Salsa, Pears, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 14 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - All American Chicken Wrap, French Broccoli Florets, Tortilla Chips, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Breakfast - Cheese Omelet/ Sausage, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Italian Pasta Bake, Garden Salad, WG Bread Stick, Green Beans, Pears, Milk.

