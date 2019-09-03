{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - French Toast Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Burger/WG Bun, Tri Tater, Seasoned Corn, Peaches, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 5 - Breakfast - Long John, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Ham Melt/WG Bun, Baked Beans, Baby Carrots, Applesauce, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 6 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Steak Fingers, Whip Potatoes/Gravy, Peas, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 9 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pepperoni Pizza, Garden Salad, Seasoned Corn, Diced Pears, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Breakfast - Como Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Italian Chicken Patty/WG Bun, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Jello, Milk.

