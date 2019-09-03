Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - French Toast Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Burger/WG Bun, Tri Tater, Seasoned Corn, Peaches, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5 - Breakfast - Long John, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Ham Melt/WG Bun, Baked Beans, Baby Carrots, Applesauce, Cookie, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 6 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Steak Fingers, Whip Potatoes/Gravy, Peas, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday, Sept. 9 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pepperoni Pizza, Garden Salad, Seasoned Corn, Diced Pears, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Breakfast - Como Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Italian Chicken Patty/WG Bun, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Jello, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.