{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Salisbury Steak, Whip Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Baby Carrots, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Breakfast - Glazed Donut, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Walking Taco, Refried Beans, Orange Wedges, Pudding Cup, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Popcorn Chicken, Garden Rice, Peas, Applesauce, Milk.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Monday, Sept. 16 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ball Park Hot Dog/Bun, Chili & Cheese Garnish (5-12), Beans, Corn, Emerald Pears, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Breakfast - Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Lasagna, Roll Ups, WG Breadstick, Broccoli Florets, Salad, Pineapple, Milk.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments