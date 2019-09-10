Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Salisbury Steak, Whip Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Baby Carrots, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 12 - Breakfast - Glazed Donut, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Walking Taco, Refried Beans, Orange Wedges, Pudding Cup, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 13 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Popcorn Chicken, Garden Rice, Peas, Applesauce, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 16 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ball Park Hot Dog/Bun, Chili & Cheese Garnish (5-12), Beans, Corn, Emerald Pears, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Breakfast - Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Lasagna, Roll Ups, WG Breadstick, Broccoli Florets, Salad, Pineapple, Milk.
