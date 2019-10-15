{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Burger/WG Bun, Tri Tater, Seasoned Corn, Diced Peaches, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 17 - Breakfast - Long John, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Ham Melt/WG Bun, Baked Beans, Baby Carrots, Applesauce, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 18 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Steak Fingers, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Peas, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 21 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Sausage Pizza, Garden Salad, Seasoned Corn, Diced Pears, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Breakfast - Combo Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Italian Chicken Patty/Bun, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Jello, Milk.

