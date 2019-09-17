{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Breakfast - French Toast Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Gravy over Whipped Potatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Rice Crispy Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Breakfast - Long John Juice, Milk. Lunch - Swedish Meatballs, Rice, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Baked Potato Bar w/toppings (5-12), Ham Wrap (K-4), Carrots, Peaches, Chips K-4, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 23 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Parmesan Chicken, Noodles, Dinner Roll, Broccoli Florets, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Breakfast - Combo Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Calzone, Garden Salad, Green Beans, Peaches, Milk.

