Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Breakfast - French Toast Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Gravy over Whipped Potatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Rice Crispy Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 19 - Breakfast - Long John Juice, Milk. Lunch - Swedish Meatballs, Rice, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 20 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Baked Potato Bar w/toppings (5-12), Ham Wrap (K-4), Carrots, Peaches, Chips K-4, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 23 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Parmesan Chicken, Noodles, Dinner Roll, Broccoli Florets, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Breakfast - Combo Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Calzone, Garden Salad, Green Beans, Peaches, Milk.
