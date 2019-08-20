{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Aug. 23 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bagel, Juice, Milk. Lunch - State Fair Corn Dog, Oven Potatoes, Fruit, Vegetable, WG Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 26 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bowl, Juice, Milk. Lunch - French Bread Pizza, Garden Salad, Seasoned Corn, Mixed Fruit, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Breakfast - Combo Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Tenders, Garden Rice, Broccoli Florets, Rosy Applesauce, Milk.

