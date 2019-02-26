Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Scalloped Potatoes & Ham, Seasoned Corn, Emerald Pears, Jello, Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28 - Italian Chicken Sandwich, Savory Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, WG Cookie, Milk.

Friday, March 1 - Breakfast - Breakfast Sandwich; Lunch - Pepperoni Pizza, Breadstick/Sauce, Romaine Salad, Seasoned Corn, Roy Applesauce, Milk.

Monday, March 4 - Breakfast - Biscuits and Gravy; Lunch - Rib Patty/WG Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Oven Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Pudding, Milk.

Tuesday, March 5 - Breakfast - Coffee Cake; Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Cheese, Broccoli Florets, Diced Pears, Jello, Milk.

