Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Scalloped Potatoes & Ham, WG Bread Stick, Green Beans, Rosy Applesauce, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Breakfast - Frosted Long John, Juice, Milk. Lunch - WH Chicken Bowl, Mandarin Oranges, Pudding Cup, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Cheddarwurst/Bun, Baked Beans, Tri Tater, Diced Peaches, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 7 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - French Bread Pizza, Garden Salad, Seasoned Corn, Mixed Fruit, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Breakfast - Combo Bar, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Tenders, Garden Rice, Broccoli Florets, Rosy Applesauce, Milk.

