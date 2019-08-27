{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger Patty/ Bun, (5-12) Chili & Cheese, Garnish, Peas, Jello, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 29 - Breakfast - Glazed Donut, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Meatball Sub., Tater Tots, Green Beans, Apple Crisp, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 30 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Burrito, Refried Beans, Carrots & Celery Sticks, Diced Peaches, Salsa, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 2 - No School

Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Breakfast - Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Juice, Milk. Lunch - American Chicken Wrap, Broccoli Florets, Tortilla Chips, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

