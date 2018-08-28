Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Spaghetti w/Sauce, Garlic Bread, Romaine Salad, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30 - Taco Salad, Tortilla Chips & Salsa, Pepper Strips, Refried Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31 - Turkey & Cheese Deli Sub, Tri Tater, Crispy Baby Carrots, Emerald Pears, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3 - No School

Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Menu not available at press time.

