Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stix, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pulled Pork/WG Bun, Coleslaw, Seasoned Corn, Jello, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Breakfast - Glazed Donut, Juice, Milk. Lunch - State Fair Corn Dog, Seasoned Wedges, Baby Carrots, Mixed Fruit, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Refried Beans, Rice, Celery & Carrot Sticks, Orange Wedges, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Alfredo, Garden Salad, WG Breadstick, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Breakfast - Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Roast Beef Melt/Bun, Harvest Chips, Baby Carrots, Diced Pears, Milk.

