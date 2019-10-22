{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stick, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Salisbury Steak, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Baby Carrots, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - Glazed Donut, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Walking Taco, Refried Beans, Oranges Wedges, Pudding Cup, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Popcorn Chicken, Garden Rice, Peas, Applesauce, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Breakfast Boat, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ball Park Hot Dog/Bun, Chili and Cheese Topping (5-12), Baked Beans, Corn, Pears, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Cheese Omelet/Sausage, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Lasagna Roll Up, WG Bread Stick, Broccoli Florets, Salad, Pineapple, Milk.

