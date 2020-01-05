Travel with Sara: Who doesn't remember road trips with family?

Road tripping has always been a part of my life, so it should be no surprise that travel is a large part of my life today. Growing up in Iowa, I learned early in my life that vacations came after the beans were walked and the corn was tasseling. We camped in a pop-up camper and a few years later, a motorhome.
My Dad drove the motorhome across the country, as my Mom tried to keep my siblings and I under control. I usually had an actual map in my hand and was plotting where our next stop would be.
It was January of 1972 that we took on a massive family road trip with a sage green, paneled station wagon while pulling a pop up camper to Florida. We walked through the gates of Walt Disney World, six weeks after it opened, to experience all of the magic. Those were the days when there were no lines at the attractions in Fantasyland, and you could take a family photo without someone else’s children in them.
One of my most memorable road trips was when my Dad took my brother fishing on a lake in Canada. My Mom, sister and I were left behind at the campground, for the whole day. We managed to find one store that, to this day, had the worst ice cream that I have ever had. It’s true … traveling creates memories, some great and others, not so good.
Traveling is still the same as the years have gone by. The people you travel with and those you meet along the way are what make travel so special. Last summer I was able to introduce my parents to Colorado National Monument, a park that they had never visited. It was fun to show them a part of the country that they had not visited. A stop earlier in our trip had landed us in Abilene, Kansas to visit the newly renovated Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Museum & Library.
Years ago, my parents were introducing me to new travel destinations and several decades later, I am now showing them new places.
A new year is here and it’s time for you to plan your next road trip. Here in the Midwest, we have many fantastic destinations that are road trip worthy. In Iowa alone, we have Decorah, Estherville, Elk Horn, Amana Colonies, Ottumwa, Pella, and Fort Dodge, All of these towns are an easy day trip from the Mason City area and offer fun experiences for your whole family.
I hope you will find a reason to travel in the new year, as travel has a way of filling your soul with happiness. I’m thrilled to be sharing travel stories with you in the new year and look forward to hearing about your travels.
Do you want to know more about destinations that you should have on your radar? I started a Facebook Group for Road tripping through Iowa and the Midwest. https://www.facebook.com/groups/roadtrippingthroughiowaandthemidwest/
Sara Broers is the owner of Travel with Sara and co-owner of the Midwest Travel Network. When she's not on the road, she lives in Mason City.