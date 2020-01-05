Travel with Sara: Who doesn't remember road trips with family?

Road tripping has always been a part of my life, so it should be no surprise that travel is a large part of my life today. Growing up in Iowa, I learned early in my life that vacations came after the beans were walked and the corn was tasseling. We camped in a pop-up camper and a few years later, a motorhome.

My Dad drove the motorhome across the country, as my Mom tried to keep my siblings and I under control. I usually had an actual map in my hand and was plotting where our next stop would be.

It was January of 1972 that we took on a massive family road trip with a sage green, paneled station wagon while pulling a pop up camper to Florida. We walked through the gates of Walt Disney World, six weeks after it opened, to experience all of the magic. Those were the days when there were no lines at the attractions in Fantasyland, and you could take a family photo without someone else’s children in them.

One of my most memorable road trips was when my Dad took my brother fishing on a lake in Canada. My Mom, sister and I were left behind at the campground, for the whole day. We managed to find one store that, to this day, had the worst ice cream that I have ever had. It’s true … traveling creates memories, some great and others, not so good.

