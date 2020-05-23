Jensen: Male walleyes like to eat after spawning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In much of Walleye Country, walleyes are moving from their spring hangouts to their summer locations. This movement usually lasts a couple of weeks. While they’re moving away from their spawning areas and toward summering areas, the fish can be a little difficult to stay on. They will usually be in one spot today and somewhere else a day or two later.

Keep in mind that male fish usually start biting a little sooner than the females after the spawn. The spawn is more exhausting for the females so they take longer to recover from it. The males will eat a bit during the spawn and really eat right after the spawn.

Walleyes will still be shallow, especially in stained water lakes. Casting will often be most productive, but if you prefer trolling or drifting, get your baits away from the boat to prevent spooking. This is even more important in clear water.

I like to throw a crankbait when searching for walleyes in the shallows, shallows being less than eight feet in depth. If there are a couple of anglers in the boat, they should start with different style crankbaits.