Jensen: Male walleyes like to eat after spawning

In much of Walleye Country, walleyes are moving from their spring hangouts to their summer locations. This movement usually lasts a couple of weeks. While they’re moving away from their spawning areas and toward summering areas, the fish can be a little difficult to stay on. They will usually be in one spot today and somewhere else a day or two later.
Keep in mind that male fish usually start biting a little sooner than the females after the spawn. The spawn is more exhausting for the females so they take longer to recover from it. The males will eat a bit during the spawn and really eat right after the spawn.
Walleyes will still be shallow, especially in stained water lakes. Casting will often be most productive, but if you prefer trolling or drifting, get your baits away from the boat to prevent spooking. This is even more important in clear water.
I like to throw a crankbait when searching for walleyes in the shallows, shallows being less than eight feet in depth. If there are a couple of anglers in the boat, they should start with different style crankbaits.
When it comes to lure color, start with a natural color in clear water, a brighter color in stained water. However, don’t get stuck on a particular color. Sometimes walleyes will show a color preference. Keep experimenting until the fish show you what color and lure action they want on that day.
When you find an area that has some fish, and when the aggressive biters have all been caught on the crankbait, work a jig/plastic combination through the area. This slower presentation will take some fish that wouldn’t respond to the crankbait.
If and when the walleyes quit responding to that presentation, try a leech under a slip-bobber. That set-up will take the walleyes that aren’t interested in chasing down faster moving baits. Or, better yet, go looking for a similar area and show your baits to fish that are more aggressive. After a few fish are caught from an area, the remaining fish can be tough to catch.
Now and for the next couple of weeks, the walleyes will be moving from their spring areas to their summer areas. If you keep those movements in mind, you can be there waiting for their arrival.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
To see new and vintage episodes of Fishing the Midwest television, fishing articles and videos, go to fishingthemidwest.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!