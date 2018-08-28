HANCOCK COUNTY | Dr. John Hong, an internal medicine physician, joined HCHS Clinics in mid-July.
As an internist, Dr. Hong, deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult illnesses across the spectrum of health, including complex medical conditions.
Dr. Hong may be a familiar face to many people in the area, as he has cared for inpatients as a hospitalist at HCHS. To support continuity of care, he will continue in this role along with his brother Mark Hong, M.D.
