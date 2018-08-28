BRITT | Hancock County Health System is now offering 3D mammography to provide patients with improved cancer detection.
With 3D mammography, images of the breast are taken from multiple angles and then a computer produces a 3D image of breast tissue in one millimeter slices, providing greater visibility to see details in a way not possible before. These images help the radiologist see breast cancers earlier and provide better views through dense breast tissue.
Clearer images also reduce the chance that a woman will be unnecessarily called back for a repeat test – something that can cause great anxiety.
3D mammography complements standard 2D mammography and is performed at the same time with the same system. There is no additional compression required, and it only takes a few seconds longer for each view.
