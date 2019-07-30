{{featured_button_text}}
Church page

BRITT

Bethel Baptist Church

480 Main Ave. North

(641) 843-3110

Pastor Greg Baum

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Morning Worship; 6 p.m. Evening Praise and Worship.

At the Crossroads Ministries

Britt Christian Reformed Church

569 Main Avenue - North

(641) 843-3308

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship.

Evangelical Free Church

810 2nd Ave. NW

(641) 843-3861

Interim Pastor Randal Kay

Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday School;10 a.m. Morning Service.

First Lutheran Church

70 5th Ave., NW

(641) 843-3474

Pastor Willie Rosin

Sunday - 9 a.m. Christian Education for preschool through adult; 10 a.m. Worship.

Wednesday - 5:30 p.m. Confirmation/Lutheran Youth Organization (LYO) meal served; 6 p.m. Confirmation/LYO Education.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

139 3rd St. SE

(641) 843-3215

Pastor - Rev. James Dubert

Sac. Pastor - Fr. Paul Lippstock

Wed., July 31 - 5 p.m. - Reconciliation;5:30 p.m. Mass.

Fri., Aug. 2 - 12 p.m. Mass.

Sun., Aug. 4 - 7:30 a.m. Reconciliation;8 a.m. Mass.

Wed., Aug. 7 - 5 p.m. Reconciliation; 5:30 p.m. Mass.

St. Boniface Church

660 Bush Ave.

(641) 923-2329

Sunday - 10 a.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

St. Wenceslaus Church

2343 Navy Ave.

(641) 923-3031

Saturday - 3 p.m. Reconciliation, 4 p.m. Vigil Mass

Monday - 4:30 p.m. Reconciliation, 5:30 p.m. Mass - cancelled

United Methodist Church

707 4th St SW

(641) 843-3523

Pastor Robert Dodge

Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10 a.m. Fellowship, 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Upper Flat Evangelical Free Church

905 290th St.

(641) 430-9139 or 641-231-2777

Jon and Robin Bliesmer

Sunday - 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, adult Bible Study after the service.

Zion Church of the Nazarene

195 2nd St. SW

(641) 843-4667

Chris Burrell

Sunday - 10 a.m. Morning Worship.

Wednesday - 7 p.m. Prayer Meeting.

BUFFALO CENTER

Congregational Church

201 Second St. N.W.

Sunday, 9 a.m. Worship; no Sunday School at this time.

First Reformed Church

401 First St. S.W.

William Peake, Pastor

Sunday – 9:30 a.m. Worship

St. Patrick Catholic Church

115 Fifth Ave. N.W.

Rev. James Dubert

Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest

Sat., Aug. 3 - 5:45 p.m. Reconciliation;6:15 p.m. Mass.

United Methodist Church

215 First St. N.W.

Debra Devine, Pastor

Sunday – 10:15 a.m. Worship; 11:15 a.m. Fellowship.

CORWITH

United Methodist Church

214 Clinton St.

(515) 583-2122

Pastor Dan Rogers

Sunday - 10 a.m. Worship

St. John Lutheran Church

517 SE Elm St.

(515) 583-2126

Pastor Barbara Chapman

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship.

CRYSTAL LAKE

Calvary Lutheran Church (AALC)

215 E. Second St.

Robert G. Snitzer, Pastor

Sunday – 11 a.m. Worship

United Methodist Church

215 S. Summit Ave.

Les Green, Pastor

Wednesday 10 a.m. Bible Study.

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship, 9:30 a.m. Coffee Fellowship.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. Bible Study.

DUNCAN

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church

Rev. James Dubert

Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest

Sat., Aug. 3 - 3 p.m. Reconciliation;4 p.m. Mass.

Mon., Aug. 5 - 4:30 p.m. Reconciliation;5:30 p.m. Mass.

FERTILE

Church of Christ

(Non-denominational)

3493 Eagle Ave.

Rob Perry, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Fellowship; 10:15 a.m. Worship

Fertile Lutheran Church LCMC

602 W. Washington St.

641-797-2767

David Halverson, Lay Minister

Wed., July 31 - 6:30 a.m. Men's Fellowship Breakfast.

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9:30 a.m. Worship Service w/Communion.

Wed., Aug. 7 - 6:30 a.m. Men's Fellowship Breakfast.

FOREST CITY

Calvary Baptist Church

636 N. Best St.

641-585-2576

Doug Farrell, Pastor

Wednesday – 7 p.m. Worship

Sunday – 9:30 Sunday School; 10:30 Worship; 6 p.m. Worship

First Baptist Church

18508 E. Highway 9

641-585-4171

Eric Weaver, Lead Pastor

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9 a.m. Worship.

Wed., Aug. 7 - 6 a.m. Men's Breakfast.

First Congregational Church

316 N. Sixth St.

641-585-4852

Joyce Schmidt, Lay Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church

546 W. M St.

641-585-5020

Rev. Wayne Halvorson

Sunday – 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

246 S. Clark St.

641-585-3152

Rod Hopp, Pastor

Zech Anderson, Pastor

Wed., July 31 - 4:30-6:30 p.m. - Community free meal served.

Friday, Aug. 2 - 9:30-11 a.m. - Story hour for three year olds to sixth grade

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9:15 a.m. Outdoor Worship by Waldorf Pond - weather permitting;10:15 a.m. Picnic.

Wed., Aug. 7 - 4:30-6:30 p.m. - Community free meal served.

Lutheran Church of Hope - Forest City

(YMCA - 916 West I Street)

Mark Brandt, Online Campus Minster

515-222-1520

mark.brandt@hopewdm.org

Sunday - 9:15 a.m. Service at the Forest City YMCA

Pilot Knob Lutheran Church AALC

2391 330th St.

641-581-3070

Robert G. Snitzer, Pastor

Thursday – 7 p.m. Bible Study

Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship; 10:15 a.m. Sunday School

Springs of Life Foursquare Church

915 Highway 69 S.

Jim Haake, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship

St. James Catholic Church

906 W. O St.

Rev. James Dubert

Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tues., July 30 - 4:30 p.m.- Reconciliation;5:30 p.m. - Mass.

Thurs., Aug. 1 - 8 a.m. Mass.

Sun., Aug. 4 - 10 a.m. Reconciliation;10:30 a.m. Mass.

Mon., Aug. 5 - 8 a.m. Mass.

Tues., Aug. 6 - 4:30 p.m. Reconciliation;5:30 p.m. Mass.

United Methodist Church

305 S. Clark St.

641-585-3281

Les Green, Pastor

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m. Prayer Time in the Chapel.

Thursday - 10 a.m. Bible Study;12 p.m. Men's Group.

Sunday – 10 a.m. Worship Service;11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m. Prayer Time in the Chapel.

GARNER

Evangelical Free Church New Life Ministry Center

580 Highway 18 E.

Haddon Anderson, Pastor

Eric Williams, Youth Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship.

Faith Lutheran Church

1985 290th Street.

641-927-4413

Sun., Aug. 4 -  10:30 a.m. Worship w/Communion; 11:30 a.m. Fellowship.

St. Boniface Catholic Church

660 Bush Ave.

Rev. James Dubert

Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest

Thurs., Aug. 1 -  12 p.m. Mass;12:30 p.m. Reconciliation.

Sun., Aug. 4 -  9:30 a.m. Reconciliation;10 a.m. Mass.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, LCMS

860 State St.

641-923-2261

Pastor Scott Kozisek

Thurs., Aug. 1 - 7 p.m. Al-Anon.

Sun., Aug. 4 – 9 a.m. Worship;10 a.m. Fellowship;10:15 a.m. Summer Sunday School and Adult Bible Study.

Mon., Aug. 5 - Hope and Rebekah Circles Annual Summer Luncheon.

Tues., Aug. 6 - 1:30 p.m. Prairie View Service.

HANLONTOWN

Grace Lutheran Church

302 E. Fourth St.

Linda Johnson Prestholt, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Fellowship; 10:15 a.m. Sunday School.

JOICE

Bethany Lutheran Church

201 Franke St.

Bill Peters, Pastor

Sunday, Aug. 4 – 9:30 a.m. Worship; 10:30 a.m. Fellowship;4 p.m. Youth Group.

Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church

3906 Bluebill Ave.

641-588-3460

Kevin D. Olson, Pastor

Sunday, Aug. 4 - 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Coffee Fellowship.

KANAWHA

Christian Reformed Church

129 East 3rd St.

(641) 762-3719

Pastor Steve Sculz

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. Evening Worship.

Kanawha Lutheran Church

125 West 4th St.

(641) 762-3671

Rev. Karen Grendall

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship.

United Methodist Church

402 North Main

(641) 762-3529

Pastor Mark Heath

Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday Worship

Wright Christian Reformed Church

129 E 3rd St.

(641) 762-3719

Pastor Jason Semans

Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday School, 5:30 p.m. Afternoon Worship.

LAKE MILLS

Asbury United Methodist Church

107 E. Main

Rob Lanphere, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship.

New Hope Tabernacle

101 S. Harrison

John & Nancy Alexander, Pastors

Sunday – 10 a.m. Worship

St. Patrick Catholic Church

406 S. Grant

Rev. James Dubert

Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest

Wed., July 31 - 5:15 p.m. Mass.

Sun., Aug. 4 - 8 a.m. Reconciliation; 8:30 a.m. Mass.

Wed., Aug. 7 - 5:15 p.m. Mass.

Salem Lutheran Church

401 S. Lake St.

Joel Guttormson, Pastor

Melinda McCluskey, Pastor

Saturday – 5:30 p.m. Worship

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship; 10:20 a.m. Worship

Winnebago Lutheran Church

40029 210th Ave.

Bill Peters, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship; 10:30 a.m. Worship

Word of Faith Dominion Church

Full Gospel, Pentecostal

45005 210th Ave.

Doug and Laurel Domokos, Pastors

Sunday – 9:15 a.m. Prayer; 10 a.m. Worship

LELAND

Our Saviors Lutheran Church

Rose Visser, Lay Minister

113 Fifth Ave. E.

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship

West Prairie Lutheran Church, LCMC

40041 150th Ave.

641-567-3733

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9:30 a.m. Sunday School;10:15 a.m. Fellowship;11 a.m. Worship Service.

Wed., Aug. 7 - 7 p.m. Naomi Circle.

MILLER

Faith Lutheran Church

1985 290th St., Garner

Rose Visser, Lay Minister

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Fellowship.

SCARVILLE

Immanuel Lutheran Church

105 E. Third St.

Randall Baldwin, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Fellowship; 9:30 a.m. Worship.

Scarville Synod Lutheran Church

411 Logan St.

Thomas L. Rank, Pastor

Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Fellowship

THOMPSON

Bethany Lutheran Church

183 Second Ave. E.

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9:30 a.m. Worship Service with Communion;10:30 a.m. Fellowship;2 p.m. Timely Mission Worship;4 p.m. Youth Group.

United Methodist Church

Pastor Debra Devine

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School at Bethany Lutheran

Zion Lutheran Church (ELS)

226 Monroe St. S.

Rev. Wayne Halvorson

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship

TITONKA

Immanuel Lutheran Church

110 340th St.

Pastors Kim and Trudy Peterson

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9 a.m. Worship at Good Hope.

Ramsey Reformed Church

3706 220th Ave.

Mark Ellens, Pastor

Sat., Aug. 3 - 6 a.m. Community Men's Bible Study.

Sun., Aug. 4 - 9:30 a.m. Worship Service;10:30 a.m. Coffee Fellowship.

VINJE

Bethel Lutheran Church

15722 490th St., Scarville

Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship

WODEN

Christian Reformed Church

215 290th St.

Rev. Harrison Harnden, Pastor

Sunday – 9:30 a.m. Worship

First Presbyterian Church

22 Bush Ave.

Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School

St. John’s Lutheran Church

302 Second St. Woden

Pastors Kim and Trudy Peterson

Sun., July 14 - 9 a.m. Worship at Good Hope.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments