BRITT
Bethel Baptist Church
480 Main Ave. North
(641) 843-3110
Pastor Greg Baum
Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Morning Worship; 6 p.m. Evening Praise and Worship.
At the Crossroads Ministries
Britt Christian Reformed Church
569 Main Avenue - North
(641) 843-3308
Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship.
Evangelical Free Church
810 2nd Ave. NW
(641) 843-3861
Interim Pastor Randal Kay
Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday School;10 a.m. Morning Service.
First Lutheran Church
70 5th Ave., NW
(641) 843-3474
Pastor Willie Rosin
Sunday - 9 a.m. Christian Education for preschool through adult; 10 a.m. Worship.
Wednesday - 5:30 p.m. Confirmation/Lutheran Youth Organization (LYO) meal served; 6 p.m. Confirmation/LYO Education.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
139 3rd St. SE
(641) 843-3215
Pastor - Rev. James Dubert
Sac. Pastor - Fr. Paul Lippstock
Wed., Sept. 4 - 5 p.m. - Reconciliation; 5:30 p.m. Mass.
Fri., Sept. 6 - 12 p.m. Mass;12:30 p.m Adoration.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 7:30 a.m. Reconciliation;8 a.m. Mass.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 5 p.m. Reconciliation; 5:30 p.m. Mass.
St. Boniface Church
660 Bush Ave.
(641) 923-2329
Sunday - 10 a.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
St. Wenceslaus Church
2343 Navy Ave.
(641) 923-3031
Saturday - 3 p.m. Reconciliation, 4 p.m. Vigil Mass
Monday - 4:30 p.m. Reconciliation, 5:30 p.m. Mass - cancelled
United Methodist Church
707 4th St SW
(641) 843-3523
Pastor Robert Dodge
Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10 a.m. Fellowship, 10:30 a.m. Worship.
Upper Flat Evangelical Free Church
905 290th St.
(641) 430-9139 or 641-231-2777
Jon and Robin Bliesmer
Sunday - 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, adult Bible Study after the service.
Zion Church of the Nazarene
195 2nd St. SW
(641) 843-4667
Chris Burrell
Sunday - 10 a.m. Morning Worship.
Wednesday - 7 p.m. Prayer Meeting.
BUFFALO CENTER
Congregational Church
201 Second St. N.W.
Sunday, 9 a.m. Worship; no Sunday School at this time.
First Reformed Church
401 First St. S.W.
William Peake, Pastor
Sunday – 9:30 a.m. Worship
St. Patrick Catholic Church
115 Fifth Ave. N.W.
Rev. James Dubert
Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest
Sat., Sept. 7 - 5:45 p.m. Reconciliation;6:15 p.m. Mass.
United Methodist Church
215 First St. N.W.
Debra Devine, Pastor
Sunday – 10:15 a.m. Worship; 11:15 a.m. Fellowship.
CORWITH
United Methodist Church
214 Clinton St.
(515) 583-2122
Pastor Dan Rogers
Sunday - 10 a.m. Worship
St. John Lutheran Church
517 SE Elm St.
(515) 583-2126
Pastor Barbara Chapman
Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship.
CRYSTAL LAKE
Calvary Lutheran Church (AALC)
215 E. Second St.
Robert G. Snitzer, Pastor
Sunday – 11 a.m. Worship
United Methodist Church
215 S. Summit Ave.
Les Green, Pastor
Wednesday 10 a.m. Bible Study.
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship, 9:30 a.m. Coffee Fellowship.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Bible Study.
DUNCAN
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Rev. James Dubert
Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest
Sat., Sept. 7 - 3 p.m. Reconciliation;4 p.m. Mass.
Mon., Sept. 9 - 4:30 p.m. Reconciliation;5:30 p.m. Mass.
FERTILE
Church of Christ
(Non-denominational)
3493 Eagle Ave.
Rob Perry, Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Fellowship; 10:15 a.m. Worship
Fertile Lutheran Church LCMC
602 W. Washington St.
641-797-2767
David Halverson, Lay Minister
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Worship;10:30 a.m. Sunday School.
FOREST CITY
Calvary Baptist Church
636 N. Best St.
641-585-2576
Doug Farrell, Pastor
Wednesday – 7 p.m. Worship
Sunday – 9:30 Sunday School; 10:30 Worship; 6 p.m. Worship
First Baptist Church
18508 E. Highway 9
641-585-4171
Eric Weaver, Lead Pastor
Wed., Sept. 4 - 6 a.m. Men's Breakfast;5 p.m. Family Supper;6 p.m. AWAMA, Vision, Clay Co.
Sat., Sept. 7 - 8 a.m. Mugs & Muffins.
Sun., Sep. 8 - 9 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Fellowships;10 a.m. Worship;6 p.m. Bible Study.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 5 p.m. Family Supper;6 p.m. AWANA, Vision/Clay Co.;6 p.m. Moms2Moms.
First Congregational Church
316 N. Sixth St.
641-585-4852
Joyce Schmidt, Lay Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship.
Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church
546 W. M St.
641-585-5020
Rev. Wayne Halvorson
Sunday – 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 S. Clark St.
641-585-3152
Rod Hopp, Pastor
Zech Anderson, Pastor
Wed., Sept. 4 - 4:30-6:30 p.m. - Community free meal served;5:30 p.m. 6-8 Confirmation Orientation.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9:15 a.m. Worship;10:15 a.m. Coffee;10:30 a.m. Promiseland.
Tues., Sept. 10 - 11:30 a.m. Vital Agers' Indoor Picnic.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 4:30-6:30 p.m. - Community free meal served;5:30 p.m. Promiseland Rally Night;6:30 p.m Worship.
Lutheran Church of Hope - Forest City
(YMCA - 916 West I Street)
Mark Brandt, Online Campus Minster
515-222-1520
Sunday - 9:15 a.m. Service at the Forest City YMCA
Pilot Knob Lutheran Church AALC
2391 330th St.
641-581-3070
Robert G. Snitzer, Pastor
Thursday – 7 p.m. Bible Study
Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship; 10:15 a.m. Sunday School
Springs of Life Foursquare Church
915 Highway 69 S.
Jim Haake, Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship
St. James Catholic Church
906 W. O St.
Rev. James Dubert
Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest
Tues., Sept. 3 - 4:30 p.m.- Reconciliation;No 5:30 p.m. - Mass.
Thurs., Sept. 5 - 9 a.m. Waldorf Mass.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 10 a.m. Reconciliation;10:30 a.m. Mass.
Mon., Sept. 9 - 8 a.m. Mass.
Tues., Sept. 10 - 4:30 p.m. Reconciliation;5:30 p.m. Mass.
United Methodist Church
305 S. Clark St.
641-585-3281
Les Green, Pastor
Tuesday - 6:30 p.m. Prayer Meeting.
Wednesday - 2:10 Village Meeting
Thursday - 10 a.m. Bible Study;12 p.m. Men's Group.
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Study;10 a.m. Worship Service;11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship
Tuesday - 6:30 p.m. Prayer Meeting
Wednesday - 2:10 Faith Village.
GARNER
Evangelical Free Church New Life Ministry Center
580 Highway 18 E.
Haddon Anderson, Pastor
Eric Williams, Youth Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship.
Faith Lutheran Church
1985 290th Street.
641-927-4413
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Sunday School;10:30 a.m. Worship;11:30 a.m. Fellowship.
St. Boniface Catholic Church
660 Bush Ave.
Rev. James Dubert
Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest
Thurs. Sept. 5 - 12 p.m. Mass; Reconciliation.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Reconciliation;10 a.m. Mass.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, LCMS
860 State St.
641-923-2261
Pastor Scott Kozisek
Thurs., Sept. 5 - 7 p.m. Al-Anon.
Sun., Sept. 8 – 9 a.m. Worship/Communion at St. Paul;9:30-10:30 a.m. Fellowship at Tourist Park;10:30 a.m. Worship at Tourist Park.
Mon., Sept. 9 - 6 p.m. LWML Spiritual Ingathering.
Tues., Sept. 10 - 9 a.m. Quilting.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 5:15 CE Meal;5:45 p.m. CE Classes;5:45 p.m. Adult Bible Study;7 p.m. Worship/Communion.
HANLONTOWN
Grace Lutheran Church
302 E. Fourth St.
Linda Johnson Prestholt, Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Fellowship; 10:15 a.m. Sunday School.
JOICE
Bethany Lutheran Church
201 Franke St.
Bill Peters, Pastor
Sunday, Sept. 8 – 9:30 a.m. Worship; 10:30 a.m. Fellowship;4 p.m. Youth Group.
Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church
3906 Bluebill Ave.
641-588-3460
Kevin D. Olson, Pastor
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - 2:30 p.m. LMCC Mid-Week Service;6:30 p.m. Acts 2:42 Bible Study.
Sunday, Sept. 8 - 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Coffee Fellowship;10:25 a.m. Worship.
Tues., Sept. 10 - 6:30 p.m. Zoar WMF.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 4 p.m. Bethel Women's Ministries;6:30 p.m. Acts 2:42 Bible Study.
KANAWHA
Christian Reformed Church
129 East 3rd St.
(641) 762-3719
Pastor Steve Sculz
Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. Evening Worship.
Kanawha Lutheran Church
125 West 4th St.
(641) 762-3671
Rev. Karen Grendall
Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship.
United Methodist Church
402 North Main
(641) 762-3529
Pastor Mark Heath
Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday Worship
Wright Christian Reformed Church
129 E 3rd St.
(641) 762-3719
Pastor Jason Semans
Sunday - 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship, 10:45 a.m. Sunday School, 5:30 p.m. Afternoon Worship.
LAKE MILLS
Asbury United Methodist Church
107 E. Main
Rob Lanphere, Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship.
New Hope Tabernacle
101 S. Harrison
John & Nancy Alexander, Pastors
Sunday – 10 a.m. Worship
St. Patrick Catholic Church
406 S. Grant
Rev. James Dubert
Rev. Paul Lippstock, Sacramental Priest
Wed., Sept. 4 - 5:15 p.m. Mass.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 8 a.m. Reconciliation; 8:30 a.m. Mass.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 5:15 p.m. Mass.
Salem Lutheran Church
401 S. Lake St.
Joel Guttormson, Pastor
Melinda McCluskey, Pastor
Saturday – 5:30 p.m. Worship
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship; 10:20 a.m. Worship
Winnebago Lutheran Church
40029 210th Ave.
Bill Peters, Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship; 10:30 a.m. Worship
Word of Faith Dominion Church
Full Gospel, Pentecostal
45005 210th Ave.
Doug and Laurel Domokos, Pastors
Sunday – 9:15 a.m. Prayer; 10 a.m. Worship
LELAND
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Rose Visser, Lay Minister
113 Fifth Ave. E.
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship.
West Prairie Lutheran Church, LCMC
40041 150th Ave.
641-567-3733
Sun., Sept. 8 - 8:30 a.m. Worship;9:30 a.m. Fellowship;9:45 a.m. Sunday School/Bible Study.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 9 a.m. WOW Quilting.
MILLER
Faith Lutheran Church
1985 290th St., Garner
Rose Visser, Lay Minister
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Fellowship.
SCARVILLE
Immanuel Lutheran Church
105 E. Third St.
Randall Baldwin, Pastor
Sunday – 10:30 a.m. Fellowship; 11 a.m. Worship.
Scarville Synod Lutheran Church
411 Logan St.
Thomas L. Rank, Pastor
Sunday – 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Fellowship
THOMPSON
Bethany Lutheran Church
183 Second Ave. E.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Worship Service;10:30 a.m. Fellowship;4 p.m. Youth Group.
United Methodist Church
Pastor Debra Devine
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School at Bethany Lutheran
Zion Lutheran Church (ELS)
226 Monroe St. S.
Rev. Wayne Halvorson
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship
TITONKA
Immanuel Lutheran Church
110 340th St.
Pastors Kim and Trudy Peterson
Wed., Sept. 4 - 6 p.m. Confirmation at St. John's.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9 a.m. Worship at Immanuel.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 6 p.m. Confirmation at St. John's and WOW for kids.
Ramsey Reformed Church
3706 220th Ave.
Mark Ellens, Pastor
Sat., Sept. 7 - 6 a.m. Community Men's Bible Study.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Coffee Fellowship;10 a.m. Mission Fest.
VINJE
Bethel Lutheran Church
15722 490th St., Scarville
Sunday – 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship
WODEN
Christian Reformed Church
215 290th St.
Rev. Harrison Harnden, Pastor
Sunday – 9:30 a.m. Worship
First Presbyterian Church
22 Bush Ave.
Sunday – 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School
St. John’s Lutheran Church
302 Second St. Woden
Pastors Kim and Trudy Peterson
Wed., Sept. 4 - 6 p.m. Confirmation at St. John's.
Sun., Sept. 8 - 9 a.m. Worship at Immanuel.
Wed., Sept. 11 - 6 p.m. Confirmation at St. John's and WOW for kids.
