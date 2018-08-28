Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Those who attended the Britt High School 50th class reunion on Aug. 11 are: front row, from left, Marcia (Matern) Courrier, Karen (Bowen) Walters, Ann (Passmore) Kerley, Pam (Simonsen) Smith, Wendy (Nelson) Bomstad, Jean (Noble) Abbas, Cindy (Nelson) Anderson, Ella Nelson, Lin (Huling) Rasmussen, Judy Schrader, Hazel Peterson, Linda Wyatt, Kathy (Pavelka) Kerns. Second row, from left, Barb Gremmer, Deb (Westin) Olsen, Jan (Swanson) Nelson, Vicki (Olson) Kahlstorf, Cynthie (Carter) Madson, Karen (Fox) Brunsen, Lynn (LeDuc) Peterson, Beryl (Binkard) Collins, Nancy (Trca) Peterson, Barb Brcka, Betty (Leerar) Bublitz and Pam (Noble) Zedrick. Third row, from left, Larry Olsen, Tom Kopacek, Bill Rasmuson, Tim Dallman, Don Trulson, Tom Surat, Tom May, Don Eekhoff, Roger Haxton, Wayne Tjarks, Melvin Alphs, Bill Schultz, Vernon Tjarks, Paul Huling, Kurt Swenson, Mark Adix and Melvin Wellik. Also attending but not pictured in the photo are John Francis, Don Newton and Ross Swyter. 

 provided

The Britt High School Class of 1968 celebrated their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Duncan Hall. 

Attending the event were 48 graduates, as well as three teachers -- Dianne Paca, Karen (Lemke) Hansen and Denny Brumm. 

Pam Zedrick headed up the planning committee, while Melvin Wellik, Don Eeckhoff and Roger Haxton put the class float together for the Hobo Days Parade that morning. 

The class will meet again in five years on the Saturday of Hobo Days. 

