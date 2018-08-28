Those who attended the Britt High School 50th class reunion on Aug. 11 are: front row, from left, Marcia (Matern) Courrier, Karen (Bowen) Walters, Ann (Passmore) Kerley, Pam (Simonsen) Smith, Wendy (Nelson) Bomstad, Jean (Noble) Abbas, Cindy (Nelson) Anderson, Ella Nelson, Lin (Huling) Rasmussen, Judy Schrader, Hazel Peterson, Linda Wyatt, Kathy (Pavelka) Kerns. Second row, from left, Barb Gremmer, Deb (Westin) Olsen, Jan (Swanson) Nelson, Vicki (Olson) Kahlstorf, Cynthie (Carter) Madson, Karen (Fox) Brunsen, Lynn (LeDuc) Peterson, Beryl (Binkard) Collins, Nancy (Trca) Peterson, Barb Brcka, Betty (Leerar) Bublitz and Pam (Noble) Zedrick. Third row, from left, Larry Olsen, Tom Kopacek, Bill Rasmuson, Tim Dallman, Don Trulson, Tom Surat, Tom May, Don Eekhoff, Roger Haxton, Wayne Tjarks, Melvin Alphs, Bill Schultz, Vernon Tjarks, Paul Huling, Kurt Swenson, Mark Adix and Melvin Wellik. Also attending but not pictured in the photo are John Francis, Don Newton and Ross Swyter.
