Wednesday, Sept. 11

Liver and Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Orange Wedges, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13

Soft Shell Taco (2) or Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Apricots, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 16 

Baked Honey Chicken, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Pears, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Herb Crusted Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Berry Mix, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

